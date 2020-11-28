News

Rishikesh Ingley roped in for Zee TV’s Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti

Rishikesh Ingley bags Zee TV’s upcoming show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Nov 2020 05:41 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to launch its much-awaited show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. The show will star Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda and Waris fame Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi in the lead roles.

The show was supposed to launch early in this year however due to pandemic it got delayed. The show is now slated to launch on 14 December at 10pm while Qurbaan Hua will be shifted to the 10.30pm slot.

As per the latest development, makers have roped in actor Rishkesh Ingley in the show. We hear that Rishikesh will depict a negative role.

Rishikesh has been part of shows like Siya Ke Ram, Shakti, Maddam Sir, web series Gandii Baat 3, and many more.

Rishkesh confirmed being part of the show.

The show is produced by Arvind Babbal and it will also star actors Yash Sinha and Priyamvada Kant in pivotal roles.

Arvind Babbal is also bringnning a new show title Yeshu on &TV (Read here: Aarya Dharamchand to play 'Joseph' in &TV's 'Yeshu.' ) 

Tags Rishikesh Ingley Zee TV Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti Balika Vadhu Neha Marda Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi Siya Ke Ram Shakti Maddam Sir web series Gandii Baat 3 TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest