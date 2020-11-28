Rishikesh Ingley roped in for Zee TV’s Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to launch its much-awaited show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti. The show will star Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda and Waris fame Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi in the lead roles.

The show was supposed to launch early in this year however due to pandemic it got delayed. The show is now slated to launch on 14 December at 10pm while Qurbaan Hua will be shifted to the 10.30pm slot.

As per the latest development, makers have roped in actor Rishkesh Ingley in the show. We hear that Rishikesh will depict a negative role.

Rishikesh has been part of shows like Siya Ke Ram, Shakti, Maddam Sir, web series Gandii Baat 3, and many more.

Rishkesh confirmed being part of the show.

The show is produced by Arvind Babbal and it will also star actors Yash Sinha and Priyamvada Kant in pivotal roles.

