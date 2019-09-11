Rishina Kandhari and Debattama Saha setting up new age Wedding trends in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Rishina Kandhari who is recently been seen on Sony Entertainment Television’s show 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' as Rani Bhabhi has acquired lot of fan following for setting a modern age trend by being a modern bahu. Another actress Debattama Saha, has also left no stone unturned to gain immense fan following for her energetic character in the show. Show, 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' based on a unique concept is heading towards Yogi and Gunjan’s beautiful marriage. While the show portrays characters from all the generations, Rishina and Debattama are introducing new wedding trends in the show.

Being a modern Bahu Rishina wears trending sarees and sneakers to complete her look. She has not only become a style icon, but also has set fitness goals for all modern day bahus to follow. Defining her new look Rishina shares, “Today I believe the television viewers have changed their taste in terms of adopting the daily soap content. They want innovations in the storyline and characters as well. Women in the house look upon adopting the fashion trends that actresses wear. In the show, I am portraying a modern day bahu. I had to keep myself fit and maintain the zero figure for the character.”

Even Debattama Saha who essays the role of Pari (a paying guest in Yogi’s house) is also setting up new age trends by training everyone with latest dance forms for Yogi and Gunjan’s sangeet function. Debattama shares, “Show is heading towards interesting track of Yogi and Gunjan’s wedding. I am very excited especially for sangeet function as we all will be performing dance on the occasion. Everyone on the set knows that I am a trained dancer, hence now I am helping everyone to prepare the entertaining dance. After our routine shoots we spare 1 to 2 hours practicing for dance steps.”