Rishina Kandhari on Girl Talk: Audience will see me in a totally different avatar

MUMBAI: Rishina Kandhari loves being part of Aneeta Patel’s Girl Talk. The actor plays a very outspoken and modern girl, who is attached to her roots. Her look in the show is also unique. Taking about the same, Rishina says, “My character Monika is of a go-getter. She’s bold yet polite in voicing her opinions and unapologetic yet understanding and knows how to handle her situations well. She is educated and open-minded but it very humble too. She is me in many ways as she too speaks her mind out just like Rishina. The audience is going to see a different flavour of Rishina, one they’ve never seen before. I have a totally different look. Unlike my saree looks, I am wearing western outfits and have a bold outlook towards life,” she says.

The actor says that today’s generation loves shows like these are they can relate to them. “Many girls are going to relate to our show as it’s a very matter-of-fact, small stories which every household and every friendship goes through. Everyone has a friend with whom they share their secrets and someone who will tell everything about their life personal professional and sometimes even sexual stories. Sometimes people judge others by the choices they make without even knowing the options they had to choose from. Rather they should evaluate and improve themselves instead of judging others,” she says.

She adds, “Our show is about two friends discussing and concluding how to live life, supporting each other with their decisions and how one can live on one’s own terms without apologising about one’s relationships, standards, needs, aspiration, love, kindness and humility.”