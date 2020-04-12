Rishina Kandhari: I can play anything, from a tough cop to a sexy siren

MUMBAI: Her versatility is her strongest suit, feels actor Rishina Kandhari, who has been part of shows such as Tenali Rama, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. The actor says that she wants to be part of films too, but is dedicated to her TV career. “I am an actor with a wide range and the best part about my personality is that from a sexy siren to a tough cop, I can play anything. I did a couple of films, besides my TV shows, and I am in talks with others too but TV takes most of my time. I am a person of commitment and, in the past, I have had to say no to many film projects because of my ongoing shows on TV. I also want to focus on good roles in films and am waiting for that perfect one to fall in my lap,” she says.

The actor says that the way of working in both films and TV shows differ. “In films, we get a lot of time to prepare ourselves, getting into the mood and the character. Whereas, on television, there is more of spot acting. We have to finish more than 7 to 8 scenes in the day and there’s hardly any time to prepare for the scenes,” she says.

With competition on the rise, the actor agrees that there is nepotism which is prevalent in showbiz. However, she doesn’t find anything wrong with it. “Nepotism does exist in the industry, but I have no problems with that as I believe that being a star kid has its own perks. If my uncle is a producer and he casts me in the film then I don’t see anything wrong. There are plenty of people, who come from every city, state, country, to become an actor and struggle here. Some make it big and some don’t. But I feel it’s unfair to blame star kids. It’s not their fault that they are star kids. If they are good only then they’ll last or else they’ll become one film wonders,” she says.

Talking about the kind of roles she wants to play, Rishina says, “I am looking forward to doing some great and meaty roles in Bollywood. Something like Rani Mukerji in Mardaani. I am very happy about being seen on television every day as well.”