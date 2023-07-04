Rishina Kandhari on World Health Day: Our healthy bodies are made in the kitchen, and not in the gym, so you’ve to practice eating healthy and not junk

MUMBAI: We all know the importance of the saying 'Health is wealth'. The unprecedented times of Covid only made us realise it all the more. World Health Day on April 7 not just creates awareness around global health, but also highlights topics/ailments that have been a point of concern. On the occasion, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho actor Rishina Kandhari talks about the practices that have worked wonders for her and helped her take care of her physical-mental-spiritual health. She shares tips as well as opines on how we all talk a lot about staying healthy but whether in reality we are doing something about it or not.

“The first and most important healthy practice that I do is I finish my dinner by 7pm and don't eat anything after that till 7.30 am in the morning. Also, I eat healthy in small portions, and I eat in intervals. Like every three-four hours you'll see me eating. Our healthy bodies are made in the kitchen, and not in the gym, so you have to practice eating healthy and not junk,” she says.

Once in a while, she has her cheat meal too. “It’s okay once or twice but not always. And yes, I do workout. I had been doing Pilates and really liked it as it worked wonders, even better than going to the gym and working with weights. It has helped me a lot. And I do listen to a lot of bhajans in the morning as I am very spiritual. I do a little bit of meditation to calm myself. I begin my day with that and it keeps me happy and relaxed the whole day,” she adds.

Rishina believes in practicing what she preaches. “All of the things which I have just said I do execute them in my daily routine and the result is in front of you all. People keep asking me how I am so fit? How is my skin so good? It is all because I am very dedicated and disciplined in my daily life,” she ends.

