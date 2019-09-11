News

Rita Kaul to enter Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
11 Sep 2019 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (Qissago Telefilms) has been winning viewer hearts with its gripping storyline.

The show will soon witness the entry of television actress Rita Kaul, who has earlier been a part of shows like Kundali Bhagya, Tenali Rama, Chandrakanta, and Vikram Betaal, amongst others.

According to our sources, Rita will depict the pivotal role of a chachi who has a habit of passing sarcastic comments and is never happy with anything.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein features Mudit Nayyar and Simran Pareenja in the lead roles.

The show currently airs a track revolving around the pre-wedding rituals of Yogi (Mudit) and Gunjan (Simran).

Tags > Sony Entertainment Television, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Qissago Telefilms, Kundali Bhagya, Tenali Rama, Chandrakanta, Vikram Betaal, Mudit Nayyar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days