Rita Kaul to enter Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (Qissago Telefilms) has been winning viewer hearts with its gripping storyline.



The show will soon witness the entry of television actress Rita Kaul, who has earlier been a part of shows like Kundali Bhagya, Tenali Rama, Chandrakanta, and Vikram Betaal, amongst others.



According to our sources, Rita will depict the pivotal role of a chachi who has a habit of passing sarcastic comments and is never happy with anything.



Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein features Mudit Nayyar and Simran Pareenja in the lead roles.



The show currently airs a track revolving around the pre-wedding rituals of Yogi (Mudit) and Gunjan (Simran).