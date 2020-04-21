Rita Reporter of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah talks about the BIGGEST mistake of her life

Priya Ahuja Rajda who plays the character of Rita reporter in the show has expressed the biggest mistake of her life was to marry her now husband.
MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah
Priya Ahuja Rajda who plays the character of Rita reporter in the show and is married to the director of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Malav Rajda has expressed that the biggest mistake of her life was to marry her now husband.
Before you guys panic, let us reveal that all of it was in a fun manner.
Priya and Malav made a fun video and posted the same on Instagram. Have a look:
Aren’t they super cute?
Stay tuned to this space for more updates
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?