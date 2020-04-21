Rita Reporter of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah talks about the BIGGEST mistake of her life

MUMBAI: Television’s longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV and Neela Telefilms) has been winning hearts and charts for many years now. Its rib-tickling comical episodes along with the good messages that the show conveys has set an example on Indian television. Along with a great storyline, the show is known for having a unique characterization.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the few shows that have not only given popularity to the leads but to the entire star cast. The show has an immense fan-following.

Priya Ahuja Rajda who plays the character of Rita reporter in the show and is married to the director of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Malav Rajda has expressed that the biggest mistake of her life was to marry her now husband.

Before you guys panic, let us reveal that all of it was in a fun manner.

Priya and Malav made a fun video and posted the same on Instagram. Have a look:

Aren’t they super cute?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates