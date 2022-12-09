Riteish and Indu’s conflicts unfolds new twists in Star Bharat’s show ‘ Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 17:29
MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for engrossing and fascinating content. In the show, we see Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe playing the role of Riteish and Indu respectively. We see that both of them share the most endearing bond with Zoon. But as we all know, conflicts and misunderstandings have always crept into relationships marked by love.

Now, we will see that some massive misunderstandings have taken place between Riteish and Indu which has led the unfolding of new twists. The role of Riteish Malhotra, a Bollywood superstar who now, connects with Zoon and deliberately becomes her father figure with a fatal twist is inevitable. But with the evolving misunderstandings between them, Riteish feels that Indu doesn’t take care of Zoon at all. This eventually makes him decide that he will adopt Zoon and take care of her.

The show is all about three strangers who’s fates are bringing them together. Zoon  feels an absence of a father figure in her life. Ritesh, played by Karan V Grover, a famous Bollywood actor has everything a man desires but a connection in which he can pour his heart out. He is guilt driven from an incidence in the past with a wound so deep, but somehow manages to carry a smile for which is sold in the name of stardom. He is playing the role of a person who takes care of Zoon as a father and their bond gets deeper with time.
 
Will Zoon bridge the gap between Indu and Ritesh? Will her dream of a ‘perfect’ family get fulfilled?


Stay tuned to know more about ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’  only at Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 9:30pm.
 
    

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 17:29

