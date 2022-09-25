Riteish Deshmukh starts fitness regime inspired by Kapil

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh told Kapil Sharma about how he inspired him to start gymming to look fit.

The 43-year old actor was quite impressed with the new look of Kapil and said: "I had seen a picture of him on Instagram and I was like I'm going on Kapil's show so I have to do something. I went to the gym, did a diet and I'm still not matching Kapil but I tried."

Deshmukh has done a number of movies such as 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum', 'Heyy Babyy', 'Housefull', 'Ek Villain' and now the actor is all set for his next 'Plan A Plan B'. He is coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his film along with co-actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Kusha Kapila and veteran actress Poonam Dhillon.

He complimented the host for his new look and show, saying that "It's always a pleasure to be here. I think the way Kapil has returned after taking a break is commendable. Full batting is going on. You are looking smashing, you are looking great and wonderful."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

SOURCE-IANS
    

 

