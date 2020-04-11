Rithvik Arora spills the beans on his first impression about co-actress Kaveri Priyam from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. Lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends.

In a LIVE session with a news channel, Rithvik Arora spilled the beans on his first impression of co-star Kaveri Priyam. He said, “When I first met her. She was in Kuhu’s look. I was amazed to see her hair being so curly. I haven’t seen such bouncy and curly hair. Later, I realised she was wearing a wig”.

Rithvik added, “Kaveri’s performance was quite nice. Her character had the energy of Kareena Kapoor’s character Geet from Jab We Met, so it was good to see her perform”.

