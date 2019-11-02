News

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi to get married soon?

MUMBAI: Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. They worked in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta and fell in love with each other on the sets. 

The two are considered to be one of the most adored couples of the industry and they often tease with their beautiful pictures. Interestingly, as much as we love to see them together, fans are often curious to see them tie the knot. There have been reports that they will be taking the plunge soon. However, as per Pinkvilla’s sources, this Pavithra Rishta couple is not getting married anytime soon. Looks like, Rithvik and Asha’s wedding reports are mere rumours.

