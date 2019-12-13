Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey turn RAPPERS!

MUMBAI: Television’s terrific trio Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey bond like house on fire.



Their stunning personalities teamed up with their crackling humor is a great combination and this trio are always up for something nice and creative every time. Well, let us take you back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 days wherein the audience had the delight of watching this trio in a show together in Spain.



Karan Wahi shared an uber cute video of the trio rapping during their khatron days.



Karan, Rithvik and Ravi can be seen pulling each others leg with their hilarious rapping skills.



Karan posted the video on Instagram with a caption that read: The New Rappers in Town... Mind u , if u can go through our Rap then ur also a #khatrokekhiladi @ ravidubey2312 @rithvik_d



Have a look at the video:

View this post onInstagram The New Rappers inTown... Mind u , if u can go through our Rap then ur also a #khatrokekhiladi @[email protected]_d #spain A postshared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on Dec 13, 2019 at 12:49amPST

Aren't they just too adorable?



