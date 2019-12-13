News

Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey turn RAPPERS!

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2019 06:04 PM

MUMBAI: Television’s terrific trio Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi and Ravi Dubey bond like house on fire.

Their stunning personalities teamed up with their crackling humor is a great combination and this trio are always up for something nice and creative every time. Well, let us take you back to Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 days wherein the audience had the delight of watching this trio in a show together in Spain.

Karan Wahi shared an uber cute video of the trio rapping during their khatron days.

Karan, Rithvik and Ravi can be seen pulling each others leg with their hilarious rapping skills.

Karan posted the video on Instagram with a caption that read: The New Rappers in Town... Mind u , if u can go through our Rap then ur also a  #khatrokekhiladi @ ravidubey2312 @rithvik_d

Have a look at the video:

View this post onInstagram
The New Rappers inTown... Mind u , if u can go through our Rap then ur also a #khatrokekhiladi  @[email protected]_d #spain

A postshared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on

Aren't they just too adorable?

Show some love for this terrific trio in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

past seven days