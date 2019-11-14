Rithvik Dhanjani knows how to kill time wisely, shares an interesting video

MUMBAI: Rithivik Dhanjani who shot to fame from the show Pavitra Rishta is one of the popular actors of the small screen. With his dashing looks and cool personality, Rithvik has a huge fan following.

The actor is very active on Instagram and keeps sharing wonderful posts with his fans. Well, Rithvik is a fun person in real life and this latest video is proof.

The actor shared a video where he is seen doing some weird and crazy stuff. He reveals in the caption why he did this and the reason will leave you in splits.

Take a look at the video:

The actor is seen hanging around like this when he has to kill some time and according to him this is the wisest way to do so.

Well, we have found Rithvik’s way of killing time really funny. What about you? Tell us in the comments.