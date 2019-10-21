News

Rithvik Dhanjani singed on for ALTBalaji's NEXT!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
21 Oct 2019 05:15 PM

MUMBAI: Alt Balaji has refreshing new shows in line to be launched.

And this time, for her new project, producer Ekta Kapoor has signed on Rithvik Dhanjani in the lead role! The show is touted to be semi-bold and will feature foreigner women too as Rithvik's nature will be shown have have flamboyance.
 
A source informs, " The show will be semi bold in nature but a romantic one eventually. Rithvik will be seen in a personality who loves life and live sit king size."
 
