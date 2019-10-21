Rithvik Dhanjani to star in Satte Pe Satta remake?

MUMBAI: Satte Pe Satta remake is one of the much-awaited films. There were reports that the remake will bring together Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty. The remake, reportedly, will be helmed by Farah while Rohit will be bankrolling the project.

Farah is yet to make an official announcement for Satte Pe Satta but report has it that the duo is coming up with the remake with Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. Earlier, it was reported that Nakuul Mehta has been roped in to play one of the brothers in the movie and now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Rithvik Dhanjani has also bagged a pivotal role in the movie. A source revealed to the portal, “Rithvik Dhanjani has bagged the role of one of the brothers in the remake. Not just him, Maniesh Paul, Nakuul Mehta have respectively got themselves a pivotal role in the movie. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage and will on floors in December this year.”