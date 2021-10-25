Rithvik, Gurmeet-Debina, Kanika-Nishant, and other popular Zee TV actors to perform during Meet's Diwali special episode

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

Zee TV is set to dazzle the festival of Diwali by having a grand celebration in one of its popular shows Meet. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet starring Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

The channel and makers are gearing up to have Diwali celebrations which will be filled with festivities, dance performances and off course high-end drama.

According to our sources, popular who will be seen performing in Diwali special episode are TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee; Rithvik Dhanjani along with Kunkum Bhagya leads Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha; Avinesh Rekhi and Anjali Tatari who are paired opposite in an upcoming show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na; Apna Time Bhi Aayega actress Megha Ray and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega leads Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani.

This episode will be aired on the day of Diwali.

It looks like entertainment is guaranteed by Zee TV.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.