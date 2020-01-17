Ritu Phogat’s ‘upside down’ moment; sets fitness goals

MUMBAI: Nothing comes easy in life! Even if you want a fit and healthy body, you have to work for it. But, if you are lacking the motivation to get up from your comfy couch and exercise, here we have someone, giving us major fitness goals. And, she is none other than Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’s contestant Geeta Phogat’s sister Ritu Phogat.

Ritu Phogat, who is one of the most fashionable sports personalities, never fails to amaze her fans and followers with her moves.

Winner of a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, Ritu is quite active on her Instagram handle. She regularly posts something to treat her fans. She has yet again shared a post and this one will certainly motivate you to indulge in some kind of an exercise that you know and love. After all, who doesn’t want a fit and healthy body?

Ritu has written an interesting caption to accompany her picture. “I have my own parallel universe #upsidedown,” she wrote beside the photo.

As mentioned above, Ritu Phogat is famous wrestler and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’s contestant Geeta Phogat’s sister. Aamir Khan’s 2016 sports film Dangal is based on the Phogat sisters.