Ritu Phogat shares BTS video from her photoshoot; fans call her ‘iron lady’, ‘Sherni’

MUMBAI: Ritu Phogat, who is a popular wrestler and mixed martial artist, is also known for her style game.

The sports star, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, often shares her stylish looks on her social media handle.

She is quite active on Instagram where she has 248k followers.

The pretty wrestler has now shared a BTS video wherein she can be seen giving poses for the camera. It seems she did this photoshoot for some international magazine. Looking fashionable in brown jacket and pants, she captioned her video as, “Behind the scene clips of this amazing shoot.”

Fans loved her video and made comments like ‘inspiration’, ‘Di you are iron lady’, ‘New model look very nice’, ‘Sherni’, among others.

Ritu has made a name for herself in the world of sports. She is the third daughter of former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8’s contestant, wrestler Geeta Phogat, is her elder sister. Aamir Khan’s 2016 sports film Dangal is based on the Phogat sisters.

