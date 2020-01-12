Ritu Phogat shows off STYLISH avatar; gives strong message to women

MUMBAI: Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 contestant Geeta Phogat’s sister Ritu Phogat is one of the most fashionable sports personalities.

The wrestler, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, aces all her looks.

Ritu is quite active on her Instagram handle wherein she flaunts her varied stylish looks, and her fans and followers find them delightful as they shower her with lovely compliments.

The beauty has once again shared a stylish look of herself and written a strong message for women. In the picture, she can be seen clad in a one-shouldered dress, showcasing her muscles. Beside the photo, she wrote, 'Woman is the new strong.'

For the uninitiated, Aamir Khan’s 2016 film Dangal is based on the Phogat sisters.