Ritu, Sangeeta Phogat showcase their ramp walk in this video; fan asks them to keep a trophy on the head and walk; watch

MUMBAI: Ritu Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat, who are popular wrestlers, are also style divas.

The two are wrestler and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 contestant Geeta Phogat’s sisters. Both the ladies have carved a niche for themselves in the sports world and have an impressive fan following.

They are quite active on social media. They regularly share posts to update their fans about their whereabouts. Some of their posts highlight their professional achievements while others are slice of life.

Speaking about the same, Sangeeta has shared a small video clip wherein she and Ritu can be seen unleashing their fashionable avatar.

Clad in stylish outfits, the duo can be seen nailing their ramp walk. Going by the backdrop, it seems it was shot at home. Sangeeta captioned her video as, “Forget the rules, if you like it, wear it.”

Fans showered them with praises, and we came across comments like ‘Stunning’, ‘Both are looking hottie’, ‘two angle walking in the heaven’. However, it seems a social media user was not that impressed and gave a tip to the wrestler sisters. “Keep a trophy on the head & try walking... That's how girls walk. Practice that,” read the comment.

