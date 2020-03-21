Ritvik Arora cooks up something for his fans and we are loving it

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora is presently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where he plays the role of Kunal. The actor is paired opposite Kaveri Priyam who plays Kuhu.Ritvik and Kaveri's fresh pairing has become an instant hit among the viewers.

Arora has been quite favourite among the fans, all thanks to his dashing chocolate boy looks. The actor has garnered a great fan following on social media with a whopping 463k followers on his Instagram handle.

The actor has always tried to maintain a good connection with his fans and acknowledged their love.

And now, while everyone has switched on their quarantine mode, Ritvik too is doing the same. However, he has lots to share with his fans and makes sure to keep his social media presence on point.

While fans are missing all the daily actions of their TV stars, Ritvik has got a delightful surprise for them.

The actor posted a beautiful dance video where he seems to be shaking legs with his friend.

We all know Ritvik is a terrific dancer and has many times shown us his dancing skills.

Take a look at the video:

Well, we are sure, the diehard fans of Ritvik must be delighted to see him dancing in full energy and making them dance too.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.