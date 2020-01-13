Ritvik Arora shows his killer dance moves in his first 2020 dance video

MUMBAI: Ritvik Arora is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where he plays the role of Kunal Rajvansh. The show is the spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is getting a wonderful response from the viewers from the day it started airing on the small screen.



Ritvik has become a hot favourite among the masses and it is all because of his dashing looks. Apart from that, Ritvik and Kaveri Priyam AKA Kuhu's onscreen chemistry is the major reason behind the show's popularity.



The handsome hunk is extremely active on Instagram and knows how to treat his fans with his amazing posts.



We all know Ritvik is an amazing dancer and has posted several videos on his Instagram account where he is showcasing his dancing skills.



And now, with the arrival of the year 2020, the actor has posted his first dance video of the year and we are left awestruck. The actor is seen grooving on a pepping track and we can't stop adoring him.



Take a look at the video:



Well, seeing this, we can say that Ritvik is one amazing dancer.On the work front, before Yesh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, the actor starred in the show Tu Aashiqui opposite Jannat Zubair Rahmani.