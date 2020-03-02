Ritvik Arora surprises fans by doing THIS; watch video

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke is one of the popular daily soaps of the small screen. The serial is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fans have showered all the love and support to the show.

Ritvik Arora plays the role of Kunal Kapadia and fans are loving him for this. Ritvik is paired opposite Kaveri Priyam in the show and their brand new jodi is working wonders.

We all know Ritvik is one handsome hunk and his dashing looks can make anyone go weak in the knees.

The handsome star enjoys a great fan following on Instagram and knows how to stay connected to his fans and keeps sharing various pictures and videos.

Apart from being a great actor, Ritvik is a very good dancer. He has shown his dancing skills in many videos which were shared by him on Instagram.

Ritvik is seen dancing on pop sensation Justin Beiber's song and fans can't stop drooling over his amazing dance moves.

Take a look at the video:

Ritvik's video took everyone by surprise and we simply loved his performance.

Well, what do you think about Ritvik's dance? Tell us in the comments.