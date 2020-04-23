Before Ritvik-Asha, these 7 jodis parted ways after participating in Nach Baliye

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the popular celebrity dance reality shows of the small screen. The show saw 9 successfully seasons with several popular TV couples participating. While some couples were married, some were dating.

Unfortunately, there are many couples who parted ways after the show.

So, here's a list of top 7 celebrity jodis who are no longer couples after they participated in Nach Baliye.

1. Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi

The separation news of Rithvik and Asha came as a huge shocker to their fans. The couple has not announced their separation. Well, everyone knows that the duo participated in Nach Baliye 6 in 2014 and also won the trophy. And now six years after the show, the duo is no more together.

2. Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary

Shweta and Raja were one of the popular jodis of the small screen. The duo's love and romance were simply adorable when they participated in Nach Baliye 2 in 2006. However, the couple's marriage hit a rough patch and they separated in 2012.

3. Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul

Delnaaz and Rajeev were also one of the most popular couples of the small screen. The duo won everyone's heart with their brilliant dance and chemistry. Both were seen in Nach Baliye 1 and a few years after the show, the couple ended their 14-year-old marriage.

4. Gaurav Chopra and Narayani Shashtri

They were seen in Nach Baliye season 2 and were one of the most happening couples of that time. Narayani and Gaurav parted ways a few time after the show and there were rumours about Mouni Roy being the reason behind it.

5. Rakhi Sawant and Abhishek Awasthi

Rakhi is known to be in headlines for all the reasons. Her participation in Nach Baliye 3 was no less than big news. Rakhi was seen with her then-boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi. However, the couple parted ways a few time after the show ended.

6. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh

Aamir and Sanjeeda too were one of favourite couple of the small screen. However, the rumours of the couple parting ways are doing the rounds of the social media. But the duo hasn't announced their separation yet. Aamir and Sanjeeda participated in Nach Baliye 3 and were declared as winners.

7. Shaleen Bhanot and Daljiet Kaur

Shaleen and Daljiet were happily married when they participated in Nach Baliye season 4. Interestingly, the couple also won the show. However, the couple's married life also saw a tragic end a few years after the show.

Well, these were just a few but other couples like Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Ganguly, Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu, Karan V Grover and Kavita Kaushik, Naman Shaw and Megha Gupta, Deepshika Nagpal and Keshav Arora, Raqesh Vashisth and Ridhi Dogra, Upen Patel and Karishma Tanna among others.

8. Rahul Mahajan and Dimpy Ganguly

The duo married in Rahul's swayamwar Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega. Everything was going great between the duo. They also displayed their amazing chemistry in Nach Baliye 5. However, a few time after the show, Rahul and Dimpy's marriage hit the rough patch and they headed for a separation.

