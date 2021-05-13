Rivals on-screen, best friends off-screen! GHKKPM beauties Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh give major FRIENDSHIP goals

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is one of the most popular shows on the small screen.

We have seen how the current track is revolving around Virat, Sai and Paakhi's complicated relationship.

The viewers have witnessed how Sai is back in the Chavan House with Virat but with a condition.

Sai is here to stay only till Virat recovers. While Virat is not willing to let go of Sai once again from his life, she has decided not to stay here forever.

Amid all this Paakhi is feeling extremely jealous as she is getting no attention from Virat as he has distanced himself from her.

Virat's entire focus is now on Sai and it seems soon, Virat will confess his feelings to Sai.

While the drama will continue on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, the star cast is having a ball of a time at the shoot.

We have always seen Sai and Paakhi at loggerheads on the show. Both can't stand each other even for a minute.

However, that's not the case in real life. Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma share a warm relationship off-camera and here's proof.

Ayesha shared a beautiful picture with Aishwarya and captioned it saying that their bond is growing with time.

Take a look:

We have often heard how the lead actresses indulging in catfights on the sets of their show but that's not the case with Ayesha and Aishwarya.

Neil Bhatt couldn't stop himself from commenting on this beautiful moment and referred to them as beauties.

What's your take on Ayesha and Aishwarya's amazing bonding? Tell us in the comments.

