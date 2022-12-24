Riya Sharma plays a 17th century princess in Sony SAB’s upcoming show, Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi se Pare

MUMBAI :Set apart by 400 years, the show highlights the coming together of two different eras

What happens when love brings two people together against the boundaries of time? Based on this premise, Sony SAB’s upcoming show is all set to break the clutter with a love story that has never been witnessed before on television as the show follows the journey of Dhruv and Tara. Riya Sharma, a popular television actor will be seen essaying the lead role of Tarapriya a princess from the 17th century. She is ‘sarva gun sampan’ and embraces nature. She is strong-willed, ambitious, intelligent and is blessed with a healing touch.

On portraying the character of Rajkumari Tarapriya, Riya Sharma said, “The show breaks the clutter with its unusual love story that goes against the boundaries of time. The best part about portraying my character Tarapriya is that she belongs to a different era, one that we have often imagined. I believe his show will offer viewers something unique as it beautifully narrates the journey of two people from two different worlds. Without giving away too much, I would just want to say, stay tuned to Sony SAB and look forward to something fresh and exciting coming your way.”



Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi se Pare will launch on Sony SAB, stay tuned for more updates