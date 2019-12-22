News

Riya Shukla excited about debut TV show 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story'


By TellychakkarTeam
22 Dec 2019

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Riya Shukla, who impressed all playing Swara Bhaskar's daughter in the 2015 film "Nil Battey Sannata", will essay the lead role in the upcoming TV show "Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story", and she is super excited.

" 'Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story' came as a big surprise and was destiny's blessing for me. I was home in Lucknow when I got a call from the production team, and my life has changed thereafter. I am the first one in my family to walk down this road and fortunately they are super proud of me.

"While I have done a couple of Bollywood projects, with this I make my television debut and I am extremely excited. I hope my character resonates with our viewers," Riya said.

"Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story" revolves around a girl named Pinky (Riya), who is of short height.

The show airs on Colors TV.

