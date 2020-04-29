Roadies 11 contestant Navjyot Gurudutta is among world’s top 100 influencing Sikhs

MUMBAI: Roadies 11 contestant Navjyot Gurudutta is thrilled about featuring on the list of the world’s top 100 influential Sikhs under the age of 30 according to a website run by a group of Sikh people in Asia.

He shares, 'I’m happy that I’m among the top 50 in the top 100 influential Sikh record 2020. I am in the 34th position and I am proud of myself. This adds to my responsibility to do more for my country, community, and mankind.'

Earlier in March, Navjyot was officially certified by ‘The Golden Book Of World Records’ for waving the Sikh flag, ‘Nishan Sahib’, at about 13,000 feet above sea level.

He had then told TOI, 'I am delighted and humbled at what I have been able to achieve. I am honored to have made the Sikh community proud and hoist the Nishan Sahib high up. I have always believed in doing things differently, be it participating in a show like Roadies or becoming an entrepreneur. This feat was also an attempt at pushing my limits and I am glad I have been able to achieve that. I thank the Golden Book of World Records for having recognised my achievement.'

