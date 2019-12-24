Roadies Revolution bats for social change; calls for entries

MUMBAI: Revolution begins with the self; in the self’ goes a famous saying. Staying true to this thought, India’s first and longest running adventure reality show Roadies is back, but this time with a twist.

MTV India is the universe of the young and a cultural home to the millennial generation. Known to be a brand that always has a steady grasp on the youth’s pulse, this time, in its 17th season, OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution co-powered by Alo Frut Juice aims to start a revolution and bring about social change. MTV Insights Studio findings showed that the youth of today wants to be action-oriented and not armchair activists. So, this time around the brand is prepping India’s youth for a new challenge as OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution co-powered by Alo Frut Juice will pump up the zest and adrenaline, only this time, with a purpose.

India is grappling with issues that need our attention; the youth's attention. This season, Roadies will go beyond the realms of a reality show and promise to catalyze social change, one task at a time. In its 17th season, the show calls out to young enthusiasts who have it in them to lead this force of change and make a difference. Keeping up with the adventurous, never say die spirit of a Roadie, this season will look to inflict a real, tangible social impact in the society.

Led by the distinguished celebrity leaders who have held the Roadies baton high, OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution co-powered by Alo Frut Juice will give contestants a chance to come together and pledge towards being instruments of change in the journey.

An adrenaline rush, extreme tasks, dramatic twists and unrivaled adventure- OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution co-powered by Alo Frut Juice will be all this and more. It will thrive on the positive spirit of young India and direct them towards a revolution, like never before.

Here’s calling out all Roadies enthusiasts to come forward and make it count. It’s not just about the competition anymore; it’s about a revolution!

Note the audition dates in each city:

Jan 5- Delhi

Jan 7- Chandigarh

Jan 11- Kolkata

Jan 15- Pune

If you have a Roadie in you, send entries here to win jump the queue passes:

http://bit.ly/RoadiesAuditions

This is your chance to be part of the Roadies Revolution.