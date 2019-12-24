News

Roadies Revolution bats for social change; calls for entries

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2019 04:49 PM

MUMBAI: Revolution begins with the self; in the self’ goes a famous saying. Staying true to this thought, India’s first and longest running adventure reality show Roadies is back, but this time with a twist.

MTV India is the universe of the young and a cultural home to the millennial generation. Known to be a brand that always has a steady grasp on the youth’s pulse, this time, in its 17th season, OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution co-powered by Alo Frut Juice aims to start a revolution and bring about social change. MTV Insights Studio findings showed that the youth of today wants to be action-oriented and not armchair activists. So, this time around the brand is prepping India’s youth for a new challenge as OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution co-powered by Alo Frut Juice will pump up the zest and adrenaline, only this time, with a purpose.

India is grappling with issues that need our attention; the youth's attention. This season, Roadies will go beyond the realms of a reality show and promise to catalyze social change, one task at a time. In its 17th season, the show calls out to young enthusiasts who have it in them to lead this force of change and make a difference. Keeping up with the adventurous, never say die spirit of a Roadie, this season will look to inflict a real, tangible social impact in the society.

Led by the distinguished celebrity leaders who have held the Roadies baton high, OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution co-powered by Alo Frut Juice will give contestants a chance to come together and pledge towards being instruments of change in the journey.

An adrenaline rush, extreme tasks, dramatic twists and unrivaled adventure- OPPO MTV Roadies Revolution co-powered by Alo Frut Juice will be all this and more. It will thrive on the positive spirit of young India and direct them towards a revolution, like never before.

Here’s calling out all Roadies enthusiasts to come forward and make it count. It’s not just about the competition anymore; it’s about a revolution!

Note the audition dates in each city:

Jan 5- Delhi

Jan 7- Chandigarh

Jan 11- Kolkata

Jan 15- Pune

If you have a Roadie in you, send entries here to win jump the queue passes:

http://bit.ly/RoadiesAuditions

This is your chance to be part of the Roadies Revolution.

Tags > Roadies Revolution, MTV Roadies Revolution, Alo Frut Juice, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor

past seven days