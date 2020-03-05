News

Roadies Revolution: Contestants get emotional

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2020 08:08 PM

MUMBAI: With every episode, Roadies Revolution is creating quite a stir with the stories of the contestants. The fourth week witnesses contestants in the Pune auditions reveal some emotional stories of their lives, that will leave the celebrity leaders speechless!

One of the contestants, Akanksha narrates a heart-wrenching  story about a disturbed childhood because of the strained relationships between her physically abusive father and her mother. Another contestant, Apurva confesses being the sole bread earner of the family and how due to her family’s difficult financial situations, she struggled through her way in life and chose to take up dancing as a profession to earn money.

The celebrity leaders, along with the host Rannvijay are in awe of the spirit of these girls to rise in life despite the odds and have the zeal to make the most of it!

