Is Roadies Revolution fame Nisha Daundiyal dating someone? Here's what she has to say

MUMBAI: Roadies is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. The youth-based reality show has witnessed several seasons and every season has proved to be a huge hit.

The contestants of every season have become extremely famous among the viewers and also developed a huge fan base on social media.

Nisha Daundiyal who appeared in Roadies Revolution 18 also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with a whopping 168k followers.

The diva recently conducted a question and answer session with her fans where she gave some amazing responses to the fans' questions.

One of the fans asked Nisha about her relationship status and if she is dating someone.

Nisha opened up about it and revealed that she is committed to her work right now.

Take a look:

The pretty diva also wittily revealed that her ex and present is only her work.

Well, Nisha really had an amazing response to the fan's question.

