Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia trolled for her remark on cheating in a relationship

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is a well-known Bollywood actress who has been part of many films including Helicopter Eela, Ungli and Dasvidaniya.

She is presently seen in Roadies Revolution. She is one of the gang leaders on the youth-based show. In one of the promos released by the channel, a male contestant stated that he slapped a girl because she was cheating on him during their relationship with five other boys. This did not go down well with gang leader Neha Dhupia and she gave a piece of mind to that male contestant that in no capacity he had the right to slap her. She stated that it was the girl's choice to be with five boys at the same time. This comment hasn't really been digested by the social media users and they are trolling Neha miserably. She's been called a 'Fake feminist'.

Take a look at some of the comments here:

Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj — Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) March 12, 2020