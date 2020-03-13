Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia trolled for her remark on cheating in a relationship

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is a well-known Bollywood actress who has been part of many films including Helicopter Eela, Ungli and Dasvidaniya.
She is presently seen in Roadies Revolution. She is one of the gang leaders on the youth-based show. In one of the promos released by the channel, a male contestant stated that he slapped a girl because she was cheating on him during their relationship with five other boys. This did not go down well with gang leader Neha Dhupia and she gave a piece of mind to that male contestant that in no capacity he had the right to slap her. She stated that it was the girl's choice to be with five boys at the same time. This comment hasn't really been digested by the social media users and they are trolling Neha miserably. She's been called a 'Fake feminist'.
Take a look at some of the comments here:
#fakefeminism— Shalini Shukla (@ShaliniShukla_) March 12, 2020
Memers To #NehaDhupia pic.twitter.com/4dSMVblp6Q
Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj— Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) March 12, 2020
If a person is dating someone and he/she dates other people at same time thn he/she is 100% characterless .Here I said it. #NehaDhupia— Diksha Sisodia (@dikshasisodiaa) March 12, 2020
