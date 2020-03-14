Roadies Revolution: Post Neha Dhupia’s cheating in a relationship remarks, Twitter flooded with memes; check

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia is a well-known Bollywood actress who has been part of many films including Helicopter Eela, Ungli and Dasvidaniya.

She is presently seen in Roadies Revolution. She is one of the gang leaders on the youth-based show. Neha has been facing the flak on social media ever since she made comments stating that it was the girl's choice to be with five boys at the same time. She also stated that the problem must lie with the boy. After she made this comment, several memes have been generated on Neha.

Take a look below at some of the memes here: