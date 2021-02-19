Roadies Revolution winner gang leader Nikhil Chinapa shoots for MTV Splitsvilla X3

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about popular youth-based reality shows on MTV.

MTV Splitsvilla X3 will soon hit the television screens. The shooting has already begun in Kerala. (Read here: MTV Splitsvilla X3’s shooting to begin in Kerala)

Until now, Kevin Almasifar, Salman Zaidi, Nikita Bhamidipati, Vyomesh Koul, Riya Kishanchandani, and Samruddhi Jhadav are confirmed contestants on the show. However, Salman Zaidi has opted out of the show citing health issues.

We also reported that Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer of Splitsvilla X2 will turn hosts for MTV Splitsvilla X3’s special segments for VOOT, and model Shivam Sharma, Dhruv Malik, Samarthya Gupta and Shweta Nair might be seen on the show as contestants.

Recently, we reported that popular contestant from MTV Roadies Revolution Sapna Malik might also be seen on the show.

Now, the latest buzz is that Roadies Revolution winner gang leader and a popular VJ Nikhil Chinapa has been spotted in Kerala at MTV Splitsvilla X3 shoot.

Nikhil shared a few glimpses of his shoot for Splitsvilla X3 on his Instagram stories.

For the uninitiated, this time around the season will have two villas intead of one, which will add to the entertainment quotient and excitement level of the contestants as well as viewers.

Are you excited for MTV Splitsvilla X3? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Roadies Revolution fame Sapna Malik to enter MTV Splitsvilla X3 as a WILDCARD contestant?)