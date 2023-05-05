Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati refused to work with Rhea Chakraborty; here’s why

MUMBAI :MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood. Now, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show. The latter will be making her debut after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020.

Sushant’s fans were furious when they learned that Rhea will be part of the show and trolled her. They threatened that they would not watch the show. Now Gautam and Prince also refused to shoot with Rhea and here is the shocking reason.

Reportedly there is a major war going on between Rhea, Gautam and Prince, where both the actors have refused to shoot with Rhea.Reportedly the duo have received severe backlash and hate messages from fans after the promo featuring Rhea went viral. Gautam and Prince are also afraid of being trolled by fans of Roadies, thus have refused to shoot with Rhea further.

