Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati get into an altercation, shoot halted for 4 hours

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 14:58
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Now, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new gang leaders of the show. In any reality show it is quite common to see mood, ego and energy classes as well as disagreements every now and then. That is what happened on Roadies when gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula got into a heated argument and the shoot was halted for nearly 4 hours. 

As per a source on set, Prince wasn’t happy with the face that most of the contestants were choosing Gautam to be their gang leader. Not one to take this humiliation lightly, Prince hit back at him and the two even got physical with each other. As per a source, gang leader Rhea and host Sonu Sood tried to intervene from letting the situation escalate any further. 

The source told a news portal, “It was like watching two kids in a playground fighting over a toy. They were behaving insecurely and were constantly trying to upstage each other” The source further added, “It [looked] like they were trying to cause an issue just for the sake of it. Both seemed determined to [escalate the matter], which was unnecessary. If Sonu and Rhea had not intervened, it could have gotten even uglier.” 

Reportedly everyone present on set were quite taken aback by what happened and the makers were forced to halt the shoot seeing the intensity of the arguments. The schedule was extended for everyone due to this. 

It will be interesting to watch if Prince and Gautam will put their differences aside and continue working together in Roadies. 

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Midday

