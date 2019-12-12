Rock your way into 2020 with Biggest New year Party ever with Yo Yo Honey Singh

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh, the proficient of the super party songs who was recently spotted in Jaisalmer enjoying on the tunes of folk music is now all set to rock our New Year Night by giving us the biggest party of the year as we all step into the year 2020.

By sharing this excitement through his social media Yo Yo Honey Singh writes, "Wait is over !!! The Biggest Party of the Year will be this New Years Eve rocking with all of you in my favourite city Dubai... We will rock our way into 2020..Will bring in the new year with a live concert along with my full crew... event by @Bollyboomindia New Year Bash at @bollywoodparksdubai on 31st December 2019.

Live concert by The Music Sensation will be all worth to watch and to feel the amazing experience. Well, we can't wait for the party to begin! by giving us amazing songs this year, his last release 'Peeyu Datt Ke' gathered lots of love from all his fans and millions of views on youtube. Fans just can't stop grooving on the songs he makes.

The music sensation last performed at Galleria Al Maryah Island and witnessed immense fan frenzy at the live concert and now he all set to make us shake our legs in the New Year Evening.

The music sensation has had a successful year as he delivered multiple hits and even won an IIFA Award for Best Music Director this year.

Yo Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2019 for which he lifts the trophy as well for the music of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. And this year too, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and now Peeyu Datt Ke.