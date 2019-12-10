ROFL moments on Dance Plus with Raghav and Dharmesh

MUMBAI: Raghav Juyal is an actor, dancer, and show host. He is renowned as the King of Slow Motion in India for his surreal dance moves in slow-motion style and for his flawless reinvention of the slow motion walk. Raghav has become a youth icon, inspiring dancers, who gleefully imitate his trademark dance style.



Dance Plus is a famous Indian dance competition reality television show, and this year, in its 5th season, it promises to be a gala affair. The super judge is Indian choreographer, actor, and film director Remo Dsouza. The other coaches are Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, and Suresh Mukund.



In this show, the funniest moments are because of the host Raghav, who gives his 100% and makes the audience laugh more and more.



In the previous season, Raghav kept flirting with Shakti, but unfortunately, Shakti is no longer a part of the show. So now Dharmesh is Raghav's target.



Have a look at the hilarious video uploaded by fans on this.