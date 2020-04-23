News

Rohan Bopanna pens a heartwarming birthday note for his wife but his daughter steals the limelight

Rohan Bopanna adorably wishes his wife on her birthday.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
23 Apr 2020 04:42 PM

MUMBAI: To mark his beloved wife Supriya Annaiah’s birthday, tennis champ Rohan Bopanna penned down a heartwarming note.

Rohan called his wife a fantastic person.

He also mentioned that (being a mother and wife) how she balances (everything), makes sacrifices and inspires them is something to learn from her.

To accompany his note, he posted a lovely family portrait.

While Rohan and Supriya were all smiles when the moment got captured in a frame, their darling daughter Tridha gave a super cute expression as she looked at the camera.

The picture is certainly the cutest thing on internet today.

One social media user commented, ‘You guysssss I want to crush you all in my arms  picture perfect.’

‘This is such a cute picture!! But Tridhu is cutest. Loving her little jacket,’ another wrote.

Others wished Rohan’s wife and made comments like ‘Wish you a very happy Birthday Supriya’, ‘Happy birthday Supriya..lovely pic of the family Bops’, ‘Adorable , best wishes ...’.

Take a look at the post right here:

Isn’t the picture adorable? What do you think? Hit the comment section.

TellyChakkar wishes Supriya a very happy birthday! 

Tags Rohan Bopanna Instagram Supriya TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here