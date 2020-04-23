Rohan Bopanna pens a heartwarming birthday note for his wife but his daughter steals the limelight

MUMBAI: To mark his beloved wife Supriya Annaiah’s birthday, tennis champ Rohan Bopanna penned down a heartwarming note.

Rohan called his wife a fantastic person.

He also mentioned that (being a mother and wife) how she balances (everything), makes sacrifices and inspires them is something to learn from her.

To accompany his note, he posted a lovely family portrait.

While Rohan and Supriya were all smiles when the moment got captured in a frame, their darling daughter Tridha gave a super cute expression as she looked at the camera.

The picture is certainly the cutest thing on internet today.

One social media user commented, ‘You guysssss I want to crush you all in my arms picture perfect.’

‘This is such a cute picture!! But Tridhu is cutest. Loving her little jacket,’ another wrote.

Others wished Rohan’s wife and made comments like ‘Wish you a very happy Birthday Supriya’, ‘Happy birthday Supriya..lovely pic of the family Bops’, ‘Adorable , best wishes ...’.

TellyChakkar wishes Supriya a very happy birthday!