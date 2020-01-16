Rohan Gandotra shares a BTS still from his upcoming project; reveals exciting details

MUMBAI: Rohan Gandotra is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The ace star made his TV debut in Ashutosh Gowariker's show, Everest, which aired on Star Plus. The show released in the year 2014. Since then, there was no looking back. Rohan bagged multiple projects over the years including Qubool Hai, Twist Wala Love, Kaala Teeka, Dhai Kilo Prem, Naagin 2, Dil Se Dil Tak, Tu Aashiqui, among others.

The actor did various episodic roles in shows like Laal Ishq and Fear Files. Rohan was last seen in Colors' show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, as Veer Verma.

And now, here's a piece of exciting news for Rohan's fans as he has given us a sneak peek into his upcoming project. The actor has shared a still from his upcoming project where he is seen with a gun and a war backdrop. The actor has shared this BTS click and now we are really excited to know more about it.

Take a look at Rohan's post:

The actor also revealed that he will soon share some more pictures of his project.

What do you think about this picture? Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comment section below.