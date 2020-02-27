Rohan Mehra gears up for his FIFTEENTH music video

MUMBAI: There is certainly no looking back for Rohan Mehra . The handsome lad is riding high on success. Rohan is all over the place with his excellent line up of work over several mediums.

The actor played the lead role in ALTBalaji’s Class Of 2020 which received a splendid response, he is busy with several music videos and also a film! Looks like the dapper actor is in one of the happiest phases in his career with his hands being full with projects.

And, soon Rohan will shoot for his 15th music video.

Yes, you heard it right!

Over the span of a year, he has shot for around 14 songs at exotic locations with popular actresses like Jannat Zubair and Avneet Kaur. Adding another feather in his hat, the young actor will soon shoot for his 15th song at an exotic outdoor location.

We contacted Rohan, he said, “We will be shooting at Kyrgyzstan and what makes the project more special is that it is my 15th song within a span of one year. I’m ecstatic. We will be shooting in snow”.

Being the first TV actor to have this many numbers of music video in a year is commendable.

You go boy!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.