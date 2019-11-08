News

Rohan Mehra in SAB TV's Apna News Aayega

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 06:29 PM

MUMBAI: Rohan Mehra is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for portraying Naksh Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sameer Kapoor in Sasural Simar Ka. He has also participated in reality shows like, Bigg Boss 10. Now, he is gearing up for his new show. 

According to a report in India Forums, the actor will soon be seen in SAB TV's Apna Time Aayega. 

This is the first time Rohan Mehra will be seen exploring comedy. He said, "Yes I am joining the show, I am doing comedy for the first time. I am very excited to be part of the show. The team is really good."

past seven days