Rohan propose Heer :Shakti : 22nd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Soham gets Furious by seeing a guy waving his hand at Heer, stops his jeep and gets down. He punches that guy and asks him to say sorry. Heer says this is 49th guy and thinks every day will be Raksha Bandhan for her. The guy calls her sister and asks for an apology. Heer says ok and now go Heer says she is so cute and her brothers want to make everyone as her brothers. Sindhu comes and asks them to go to their classes. Soham says my class is not now. Rohan says I know when you have class and asks him to go. He says heer is younger than us, we shall drop her to her class. The guys talk that Heer is so hot, but her bodyguards brothers don’t let anyone befriend her. The guy who was beaten up by Soham, tells that whoever dares to propose Heer will get 50000 from my side. Virat comes there and says not 50000, but 75000. The friends ask the guy Bunty to agree. They makes the deal. They ask Virat to go and propose Heer, A guy asks if he is scared seeing Heer’s bodyguards. Other guy says he can just say, but he is tensed. Virat walks towards Heer. Soham Rohan goes away for moment from Heer.

Heer sees Virat and thinks he is so cute. They walk past each other. Heer’s dupatta falls on his face. Soham and Rohan come to Heer and takes her away . The guys talk that Virat has no guts and Bunty’s 75000 will are safe. Virat runs and goes to the terrace of the college building. He shouts asking pink dupatta girl to tell her name. A girl says she is Heer and asks what is your does he want. He proposes her Soham gets furious, while Rohan holds Heer. The guy asks him to tell about his love story. Virat calls Bunty and asks him to get 75000 ready, says they did deal to propose and not to tell the love story. Bunty says ok. Virat turns and gets hit by Soham. He falls from the college building and falls on the Heer’s feet. He gets up. Heer asks his name .He says Virat singh. Rohan warns him Soham comes there and asks him to call Heer as his sister and apologize to her.

Virat back questions him and say she is not my sister. Soham says you did wrong and asks him to say sorry . Virat refuses. Soham punch him. Virat faints. Sindhu, Principal and other lecturers come there. A guy tells that Soham has beaten the guy and pushed him down from terrace. They rush him to temple. Heer prays to the God for the guy. Sindhu calls Preeto and informs him about Virat. She says DSP is his elder brother. His elder brothers come to the hospital. Preeto asks Harak Singh to go. Harak Singh asks her to come along with him.

He says Dadi’s name is Preeto Singh, father’s name is Harman Singh. He asks him to go and check. He calls him Sipahi. DSP says he is DSP Daljeet singh. Preeto says what did you say that Heer came to college to trap the guys. She says stand in any locality and asks about Harak Singh’s name. Harak Singh asks about his family. His mother comes and tells that his father is Sant Singh and mother is Parmeet Sant Singh. Preeto says you would have given some good values to your son. Parmeet says let my son gain consciousness first. She says that she has given honesty and good values to her children, and that’s why her family is in Police.