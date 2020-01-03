Rohan Roy bags Colors’ Barrister Babu

The actor will be seen essaying a pivotal role in Colors' upcoming show



Shashi Sumeet Productions' next on Colors' titled Barrister Babu.



We have heard that apparently, as per the storyline, the young female lead will get married in childhood to a grown-up hero (played by Pravisht). Later, with the show progressing, the hero will make sure the girl gets proper education and becomes a barrister. Also, sources have it that the show will have a Bengali backdrop.



TellyChakkar.com exclusively wrote about Kahan Hum Kahaan Tum fame Pravisht Sharma bagging the lead role in the show. We also reported about Barsha Chhaterjee, Chandan Anand, Pallavi Mukherjee, Dev Aditya, and Madhusree Sharma bagging the project.

Now, the latest update is that actor Rohan Roy has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the project.



According to our sources, Rohan will play the character of Pallavi’s father in the show.



Rohan is known for The Great Indian Escape. He is also a renowned theatre artist.



We couldn’t connect with Rohan for a comment.



