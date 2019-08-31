Rohan traps Pari in fake love game; cheats on Tanya in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is up for new drama and dhamaka.



Rohan, Tanya, and Pari are at a party, and Rohan gets Tanya drunk.



Thus, she becomes unconscious, and he now flirts with Pari.



Rohan and Pari spend quality time together.



Rohan goes to drop Pari to her house and takes the long route.



Pari tells Rohan that she also enjoys spending time with him.



Then, Rohan gets a call from a friend, and he tells him that he is just trapping Pari and that he doesn't love her. He also says that he does not love Tanya.



