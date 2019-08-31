News

Rohan traps Pari in fake love game; cheats on Tanya in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 09:34 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is up for new drama and dhamaka.

Rohan, Tanya, and Pari are at a party, and Rohan gets Tanya drunk.

Thus, she becomes unconscious, and he now flirts with Pari.

Rohan and Pari spend quality time together.

Rohan goes to drop Pari to her house and takes the long route.

Pari tells Rohan that she also enjoys spending time with him.

Then, Rohan gets a call from a friend, and he tells him that he is just trapping Pari and that he doesn't love her. He also says that he does not love Tanya.

 

Tags > Star Plus, Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, Upcoming Episode Sstoryline, Rohit, Sonakshi, Karan V Grover, Dipika Singh, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

past seven days