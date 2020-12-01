Rohanpreet Singh first birthday after wedding was celebrated THIS way by Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the latest sweethearts of Tinsel Town. The singer is celebrating Rohanpreet's birthday today on December 1. His beloved wife took to social media and gave a glimpse of the midnight celebrations. Neha shared videos on her Instagram stories last night. In the videos, we see three cakes in front of the birthday boy. The cakes have ‘Rohu’ written on top and each has a candle burning. Rohanpreet is dressed in smart casuals – dark blue sweatshirt and denim jeans. He also gave the turban a ditch to sport a cap.

Neha looks very excited in the video as she gives a hand while her husband cuts his birthday cake. The couple is surrounded by their near and dear ones who are heard cheering along. In one of the videos, one can see Rohanpreet feeding Neha the first bite of the cake.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/digital/durgamati-bhumi-pednekar-throws-light-her-first-horror-thriller-and-her-role-it-201201

The much-in-love couple jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon.

The honeymoon was followed by Diwali festivities that they celebrated along with family. The duo also marked their first month anniversary before they returned from their honeymoon. They painted the town red as they celebrated the special occasion. Rohanpreet planned a romantic and sweet surprise for his ladylove. Neha shared a video where we got a glimpse of a dreamy anniversary celebrations.

While sharing the video, Neha wrote, “Our First Month Anniversary Today and I must thank you @rohanpreetsingh ** and your Family for giving me the kind of LOVE I never expected! Sooo Happy!! And #NeHearts here’s a small gift for You all! Check it out (sic).”

Rohanpreet replied in the comments, saying, “Thank you soo much wifey life is soooo beautiful and colourful with you… Thank you sooo much for making each moment beautiful.. and Yes Big Big thanks to our family for the love and Blessings (sic)!”

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi.

Also read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/aladdin-naam-toh-suna-hoga-actress-farhina-parvez-bags-humkadam-201201

Stay tuned to this space for more

Credits: News 18