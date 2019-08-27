Rohit and Sonakshi love game brings closer on Janmashtami in Kahan Hum Kahan Tum

In the interesting storyline of Kahan Hum Kahan Tum, the cutest couple Rohit and Sonakshi is sharing a close bonding since the day Rohit faked his love story with Sonakshi before the big fat Sippys.

Where the Teez celebration brings them closer and Veena doesn't leaves any chance to add spice in their love story,

Soon the Janmashtami festival will add new twister in their love tale.

The exciting tale of KHKT will now be witnessing the increasing proximity amid Rohit and Sonakshi.

Once again Rohit will promise to his family that he will invite Sonakshi on Janmashtami.

While Sonakshi has agreed to play this love game before Rohit's family, she will attend the function.

Let see how this grand eve and the party will bring Rohit closer to Sonakshi and the duos will finally accept each other to start a new life.