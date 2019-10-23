Rohit and Sonakshi's STEAMY ROMANCE in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is gearing up for a new twist.



In the recent episode, we saw that Sonakshi's is being stalked by a psychologically unstable man who is obsessed with her. He manages to enter Rohit's house and attempts to molest her. Fortunately, Sonakshi is saved in the nick of time.



In the upcoming episodes, Sonakshi and Rohit's sangeet ceremony is organized and has a pastel theme. Rohit is surprised to see that Sonakshi is so popular that hoardings of her endorsing products have been put up and that the location and other facilities are almost free.



Soon, Sonakshi and Rohit will be seen dancing on the beats of popular Bollywood number Mahi Ve from the movie Kal Ho Na Ho.



Raima wants to teach Rohit the dance steps, but they end up having a tiff with each other with regard to the choreography.



