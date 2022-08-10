Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'

Popular actor Rohit Bose Roy looked back at his journey of almost three decades. He minces no words when he says he has had "more lows" than highs.
Rohit Bose Roy

MUMBAI : Popular actor Rohit Bose Roy looked back at his journey of almost three decades. He minces no words when he says he has had "more lows" than highs.

The actor agrees that after the late 1990's acclaimed show 'Swabhimaan' by Mahesh Bhatt, he did not know what he was doing.

Talking about his journey in the industry, Rohit, who is prepping for the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13, told IANS: "It feels like the first decade went in a flash when I was doing television because right after 'Swabhimaan', everything I did didn't turn gold.... I really didn't know what I was doing."

Rohit said that he does not regret anything.

"Maybe I should have because then my filmography would have been even better but I don't regret anything. I have more lows than ups but still I am here and I am also considered to be one of the formidable actors, which is for me everytime I talk about 'I failed to become a superstar' most people say that 'you should be happy with the success you've got' and which is true."

The actor has made a mark in the industry without any backing.

"In hindsight, who lasts for 30 years without a godfather, without a single person from the industry and zero support."

However, he feels if he had been focussed in his craft a little more, he could've achieved more.

'So, I am happy how my journey has turned out but in retrospect quite honestly if I had to look back in the first decade I would've been a little bit focussed than just counted my luck. Would've been a little bit more focussed on my craft. But it's okay, better late than never.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' witll air on Colors.

SOURCE-IANS

 

