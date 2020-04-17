Rohit Bose Roy wants Baat Ban Jaye to return to TV

MUMBAI: Rohit Bose Roy is one of the most popular film and TV actors. The handsome lad is known for his good looks and acting chops.

The actor, who played the role of Amit Kapoor in Baat Ban Jaye, has requested the channel to bring back the show for a rerun. The actor said in his new post that the show would come as a breather in these difficult times.

The actor shared a photo from the show. Within no time, fans shared how 'Baat Ban Jaye' was their favourite childhood show. They expressed how they would love to see it back on air.

The actor wrote, "@zeetv there has been an enormous number of requests to bring back #baatbanjaye .. might be a good idea to bring some laughter into our lives at this point ! Do give it a thought !! @niki_walia @rakhivijan @kunalvijayakar @ranjeetthegoli #bhairaviraichura."

Due to the lockdown, many television shows have returned to the small screen for a rerun. Some of the popular ones include Ramayan, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimaan Shrimati, CID, Balika Vadhu among others. In fact, Ramayan has been so well received by the audience that it garnered 170 million views in just four shows.

Credits: TOI